U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679,628 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.46% of U.S. Bancorp worth $253,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

USB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 824,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302,568. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

