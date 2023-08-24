Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 67,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $121,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,006,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,117,000 after buying an additional 166,055 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,166,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,802,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.01 and a 1-year high of $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.