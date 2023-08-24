Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 872 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.09. 2,449,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,885. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

