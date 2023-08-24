Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,491 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of PEP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.20 and its 200 day moving average is $184.51. The stock has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
