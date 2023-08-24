Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,491 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.20 and its 200 day moving average is $184.51. The stock has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.