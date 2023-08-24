Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda Purchases 7,400 Shares

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 7,400 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFIN

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.