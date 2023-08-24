Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.06. 237,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,309,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

