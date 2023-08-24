Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Sells $590,484.54 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,967.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRNS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.22. 34,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.72 million, a PE ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 842,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,007,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Finally, Broadcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

