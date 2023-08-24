Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 83,847 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,669% compared to the average volume of 4,741 call options.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,716. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -20.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

