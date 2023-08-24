Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$101.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$93.80.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$83.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.33. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.32 and a twelve month high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

