Toncoin Price Hits $1.42 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00005373 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.86 billion and $29.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,483.01 or 0.99998225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39760581 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $28,995,817.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.