Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $26.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toast from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Toast alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TOST opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,710,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,710,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,687 shares of company stock valued at $20,997,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 1,402.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,325 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,200,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.