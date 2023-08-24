TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Shares Up 1%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.
TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.
Institutional Trading of TKB Critical Technologies 1
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile
TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.
