Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 56,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 94,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tile Shop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tile Shop

Tile Shop Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.56 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 28.9% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,365,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 977,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tile Shop by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 108,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 803,786 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.