Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $12.52 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $538,889,000 after buying an additional 273,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.95. The stock had a trading volume of 328,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,532. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

