The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Toro accounts for 0.1% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.30. 101,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.