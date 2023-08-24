The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.52

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 3.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $14.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

Shares of MCEM stock opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43. Monarch Cement has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Get Monarch Cement alerts:

About Monarch Cement

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.