The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.52

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 3.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $14.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
Monarch Cement Price Performance
Shares of MCEM stock opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43. Monarch Cement has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $175.00.
About Monarch Cement
