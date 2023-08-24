The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CFO Sells $321,540.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

HSY traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,522. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

