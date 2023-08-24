The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Hain Celestial Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 732,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,042. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

