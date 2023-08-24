The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $83.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.16.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.44. 6,075,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,224. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $5,410,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

