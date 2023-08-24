The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,118,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,133,385 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of The Cigna Group worth $3,863,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.44. 281,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,557. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.95 and a 200 day moving average of $273.03.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

