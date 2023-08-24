The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,341 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of The Cigna Group worth $87,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.