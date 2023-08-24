Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.13). 7,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 16,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.10. The firm has a market cap of £8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Tetragon Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tetragon Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently -12,222.22%.

About Tetragon Financial Group

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

