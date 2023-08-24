Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 243,115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,428,000 after buying an additional 3,403,617 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.97. The stock had a trading volume of 82,507,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,699,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.41. The company has a market capitalization of $736.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

