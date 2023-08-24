Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.31. 70,411,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,621,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

