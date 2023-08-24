Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $19.10 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,100,000. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 2.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,766. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,120.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,120.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,229 shares of company stock worth $8,137,593. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

