Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 299,714 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,714 shares during the quarter. Enovix makes up approximately 1.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Enovix worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enovix by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 3,225,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,217. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 19,854.21% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

