Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,000 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,000. Teradyne comprises approximately 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Teradyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $48,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $102.28. 550,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.86. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock worth $3,016,897. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

