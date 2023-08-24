Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

View Our Latest Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of ENPH traded down $7.37 on Thursday, reaching $122.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,313. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average of $181.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.