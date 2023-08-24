Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Shares of TFX opened at $217.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

