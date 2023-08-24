Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.21.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $40.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $291,283,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after buying an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $219,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after buying an additional 3,067,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,290,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.