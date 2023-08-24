Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,001,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,818,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 67.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $122.77. The company had a trading volume of 896,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

