Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Target by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 309,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,812 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $123.64. 2,476,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,793. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

