Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.78. 184,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 761,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $610.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,446,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,241.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 495,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 425,250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

