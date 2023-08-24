Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $158.03 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00018376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $158.03 million and $32,600.90 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tangible has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 4.96159325 USD and is down -18.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $71,635.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

