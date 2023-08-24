Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 879,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,543,000 after purchasing an additional 214,923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

