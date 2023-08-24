Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 866.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

