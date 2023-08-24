Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Sysco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Sysco stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.90. 2,676,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,730,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

