Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $7.92. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 37,180 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Swire Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

