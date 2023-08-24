Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Cap of $38.05 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $9.86 or 0.00037243 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $38.05 million and $785,254.86 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,860,750 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

