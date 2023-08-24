Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $159.04

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.04 and traded as low as $148.11. Straumann shares last traded at $148.17, with a volume of 255 shares traded.
Straumann Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30.
Straumann Company Profile
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
