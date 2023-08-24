StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.18.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,663,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

