StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 4.8 %

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.24. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

