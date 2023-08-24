StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 4.8 %
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.24. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.