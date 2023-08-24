StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 million, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $7.10.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
