StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 million, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

About RF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

