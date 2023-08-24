StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
