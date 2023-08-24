StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $468.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.15. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

About Artesian Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 24.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 56.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 26.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

