StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Artesian Resources Price Performance
Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $468.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.15. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $63.00.
Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artesian Resources
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.