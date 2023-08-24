StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.85 on Monday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.