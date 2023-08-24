StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.85 on Monday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

