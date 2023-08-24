StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 million, a P/E ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.18. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 199.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 2,173.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 438.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 985,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 273.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 562,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 411,781 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

