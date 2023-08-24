StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,654,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

