StockNews.com Begins Coverage on inTEST (NYSE:INTT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

inTEST Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:INTT opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. inTEST has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $208.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. UBS Group AG grew its position in inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in inTEST by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in inTEST by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

