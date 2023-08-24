StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 2.0 %

AP stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $60.80 million, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

